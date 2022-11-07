Horncastle lit up with Enchanted Lights and fireworks

Following a now well established Town tradition, the Horncastle Lions – celebrating their 45th year – held their popular Guy Fawkes Bonfire and Fireworks display on Saturday night.

Despite the changeable weather, hundreds of people came from across the district to enjoy the warmth of the bonfire and the fireworks, as well as hot food laid on by the Lions, and the Lions have raised more than £4,500 for their charities both local and abroad.

Lions spokesman Bob Wayne said: “It went extremely well, the weather wasn’t as good as was forecast but we’re really pleased with how it went.

"We made really good money selling food and it was very successful.”

After sell-out success of this popular event last year, Stourton Estates brought back their Enchanted Woodland Lights trail in Stourton Woods on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The 1km-long enchanted woodland trail was lit up with coloured lights, soft music and special illuminations, while Enchanted Creatures also entertain visitors on the Old Hall Lawn with interactive LED spinning performances.

A charity wishing water fountain, with loose change thrown in donated to St Barnabas Hospice, was also available, as well as numerous food and drink vans to keep visitors warm and well fed.

1. Billy Hall and Lilly Hall age 2 Billy Hall and Lilly Hall, 2. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

2. Green and King family The Green and King families enjoying the Enchanted Lights. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

3. Residence from Clarence House Residents from Clarence House enjoying Horncastle fireworks. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales

4. Arlo Smith age 4 Arlo Smith, 4, enjoying the fireworks. Photo: John Aron Photo Sales