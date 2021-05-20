Horncastle members mark 100 years of Royal British Legion

An informal gathering of Members of the Horncastle & District Branch of the Royal British Legion was held at the town’s War Memorial Hospital, with some members of the public also going along to observe.

The Exhortation was recited and the Last Post and Reveille played around a two-minute silence.

A wreath was laid by branch member Vic Scott.

Branch chairman Julian Millington said: “It was important to commemorate this not insignificant event for the Royal British Legion.

“It was also good to meet up with some of our members, even for just a few moments.”

Mr Millington continued: “We are looking forward to the further easing of covid restrictions, so we can get back to our normal meetings and normal business.

“We hope later this year to be fully active once again with the annual Poppy Appeal, which is rounded off with the Remembrance Day parade.”

