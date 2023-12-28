Horncastle Running Club hosts first annual awards

​Awards for best individual runs – and best attire and most tumbles – have been recognised by Horncastle’s newest running group.

Horncastle Running Group's Christmas meal and awards at the Bull Hotel.

​Horncastle Running Group (HRG) held their first ever Christmas Dinner and Presentation evening just before Christmas, with more than 30 runners and guests enjoying a meal at the Bull Hotel, where the group congregate for their weekly runs.

After enjoying their meal, there was a short awards ceremony presenting certificates to recognise the achievements that group members have made throughout 2023.

The Award Winners were:-

5K2C – Martin Beagley

First To Wear a HRG Shirt in a Race – David Freeman

Golden Oldie - Robin Harrison

Last Minute Award - James Fraser

Male Best Parkrun Time - Chris Clayton 21:31

Female Best Parkrun Time – Steph Scott 24:34

Most Creative Sports Attire Callum Hobson

Most Falls During 2023 – Robin Harrison (five)

Most Improved Female – Leanne Homer

Most Improved Male - Keith Benton

Most Obediant Dog – Heidi Harrison

Outstanding Achievement - Steph Scott with a 32:06 at YLC on 11/02/2023

Spirit of the Group – Donna Watts

A raffle on the night also raised £122 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Spokesman Robin Harrison said: “The food and service provided by Tim, Tony and the rest of the Bull Hotel staff was absolutely superb thank you. We are so lucky to have such an amazing venue to call our home.

"A massive thankyou to everyone for contributing and making this a memorable first year for Horncastle Running Group.”

Horncastle Running Group have been hosting the GOMAD23 (Go Make a Difference) Challenge throughout December, where members either run, walk, swim, or cycling a minimum of a mile a day during December, raising money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

New Year’s Eve is the final day of this year’s challenge, and the group will be hosting a two-mile walk or 5km running event starting and finishing at the The Big Chair Company in Horncastle, with a 9.30am start.

Horncastle Running Group meet at the Bull Hotel Horncastle on Mondays and Thursdays at 6.30pm, and all are welcome to come along to sessions, regardless of ability, and there is no membership fee.

The next meeting will be tonight (Thursday December 28) at the Bull for 6.30pm, and Thursday January 4 will be HRG’s monthly 5k Handicap meeting at Horncastle Swimming Pool for 6.15pm.