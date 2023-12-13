Horncastle Town Council commemorates 50th anniversary
At the Town Council’s full council meeting on Tuesday (December 12), the councillors enjoyed a special celebration to mark the council’s 50th anniversary.
As well as enjoying drinks and a special cake made by Susan Fox of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, the council members were able to browse through specially bound minutes of meetings from years gone by.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor Matt Wilkinson, chairman of the council, said at the meeting: “Happy birthday to Horncastle Town Council!
“It’s quite a privilege to to be sat here as chairman in the council’s 50th year and want to ay a big thank you for all the hard work of the staff and volunteers who kept the community functioning the way it does, they do a brilliant job and can sometimes go un-noticed and I want to thank them for what they do.”