Horncastle Town Council commemorates 50th anniversary

As well as enjoying drinks and a special cake made by Susan Fox of Foxy Cakes & Bakes, the council members were able to browse through specially bound minutes of meetings from years gone by.

“It’s quite a privilege to to be sat here as chairman in the council’s 50th year and want to ay a big thank you for all the hard work of the staff and volunteers who kept the community functioning the way it does, they do a brilliant job and can sometimes go un-noticed and I want to thank them for what they do.”