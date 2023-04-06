Horncastle Town U15 Girls footballers "really pleased" at England Lionesses's shorts change

​After becoming pioneers for making changes to their football kit to eradicate period anxiety, Horncastle's U15's girls were really pleased to see their role models doing the same.

Horncastle Town's U15s girls team in their new black shorts.

​Horncastle Town FC made national news after changing their U15 Girls team shorts from red to black to eradicate any anxiety of playing when on their period – breaking with 150 years of wearing their traditional red shorts.

The girls were interviewed by TV and radio outlets across the country for their pioneering change, as well as receiving a video message from Lioness Jill Scott for their efforts.

And now their coach Jamie Town said the girls were “really pleased” to see that England's Lionesses have made the same change.

On Tuesday (April 4), it was announced that England Women's football team would see their traditional white shorts switched to blue shorts after many of their players had spoken out in the past about period anxiety.

Jamie said the girls were delighted that the Lionesses had also taken steps to help their players, and joked that the Lionesses were making the change because of them, but were also saying “it’s about time”:

“They’re very proud that the Lionesses have made that change too,” he said, “They have influenced change here in our area, and they’re glad that the Lionesses have followed suit.”

Jamie said that the girls were also pleased that periods and talking about any issues they bring is becoming normalised:

"It’s now becoming much more accepted that some girls may have to sit out certain drills because their period is making them feel a little faint, or that they need to take an extra toilet break, which is something that even ten to 15 years ago wouldn’t really have been talked about,” he said.

“But now it's just normal, and for the girls to go on TV and radio to talk about periods shows how far we’ve come.”

As well as being trailblazers in girls sport off the pitch, they have also been excelling on the pitch as they currently sit second in their league, and the U15s will be playing against Lincoln Utd in the County Cup final at the Zeeco Stadium, home to AFC Stamford, on Sunday (April 16).