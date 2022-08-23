Horncastle’s finalists in Tourism Awards revealed

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolds Wildlife Park owners Tracy Walters and Andrew Riddel (centre) with staff.

Celebrating the businesses and destinations that go the extra mile, just some of the finalists in our area include Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel, which was listed in the Hotel of the Year category.

Emma Brealey, Managing Director of the Petwood, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Hotel of the Year category of the Destination Lincolnshire awards.

"The last couple of years have been extraordinarily tough for our sector and so we are excited to celebrate business successes with colleagues across Lincolnshire. We wish our fellow nominees the very best of luck.”

Lisa Harding, the Petwood's Marketing Executive and Callum Lowe, Operation manager.

Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle was named as a finalist in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year, and co-owners Tracy Walters and Andrew Riddell said:

“We’re delighted to be named as finalists in the awards, everyone works very hard to maintain the health and wellbeing of our animals and make our park an enjoyable place for everyone.

"We’re so pleased our hard work has paid off.”

There were many other nominations in the Horncastle and surrounding areas, with The Grange at East Barkwith shortlisted in two categories – the B&B and Guest House and Self Catering Accommodation of the Year.

Finalists in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category was Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa.

Elsewhere in the East Lindsey district, Skegness Aquarium was a finalist in several categories, including the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism award, Customer Service Excellence award and Experience of the Year, and Woodside Wildlife Park was named as finalists in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year.