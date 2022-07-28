Horncastle's first Teenage market hailed a success

Facepainting at the Teenage Market.

East Lindsey District Council partnered with the nationally renowned Teenage Market Company to bring the market to Horncastle at the beginning of the month.

Among the crafts and products the youngsters were selling included jewellery, cakes, wooden items, homemade artwork, handmade jewellery, home-baked cakes and much more.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in attendance was Horncastle Young Farmers, a local young farmers club who brought to Horncastle awareness of who they are and what they do in the hope of recruiting new members, Horncastle Primary School PTA, raising funds for their local primary school and Banovallum School provided an excellent set from their talented students, including beatboxing and drumming.

Samantha Phillips, Place Officer for East Lindsey District Council, said: “East Lindsey needs young entrepreneurs to become the next generation of independent shop owners, crafters, entertainers and market traders.

"We really want these teenage markets to be a platform for young talent in our area, which we hope will boost the success of Horncastle and our other districts markets for years to come.”

As the first market proved to be so popular with both stallholders and visitors, the next Teenage Market has been booked in for Saturday October 8, and a number of young traders have already signed up, including the students from Banovallum School.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to transform our town and city centres with the creativity of young people.

Supporters of The Teenage Market include businessman Theo Paphitis, designer Wayne Hemingway and retail guru Mary Portas, who described the initiative as being “innovative and inspiring”.