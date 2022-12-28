Horncastle’s Mayor, Councillor Brian Burbidge, has released his New Year’s message, looking ahead to 2023:

Horncastle's Mayor Councillor Brian Burbidge. Photo: Chris Frear

“As Christmas time is with us once more may I take this opportunity to reflect on what has happened during 2022 in Horncastle.

“As the terrible times of Covid are fading, let us remember the successes and achievements made as we start to settle into what has become the new normal, whilst appreciating and enjoying everything Horncastle has to offer.

“Organisations and groups are resuming activities and people are mixing freely; we saw this at the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations and again at the recent Christmas market, both events which I was proud to be part of.

“The town has looked cheerful throughout the summer with floral displays cared for by both volunteers and the council’s estates team and a big thank you must go to all volunteers and essential workers who help in any way to support our community

“We see new investment in the town, a new building for St Lawrence school is underway, Horncastle becomes the home of East Lindsey District Council with its hub due to open in January, more homes are being built and new supermarkets are planned all bringing prosperity to our town.

“Horncastle is a special place in which to live, and I feel privileged to be part of the team working and supporting Horncastle its residents and businesses.

