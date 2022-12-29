Horncastle's Miss Slinky drops three dress sizes

A Horncastle slimmer has chalked her weight-loss success, which has seen her lose more than three stone, up to the support of her fellow slimmers as she is named this year’s Miss Slinky.

Susan McLeary before and after her 3st weight loss.

Susan McLeary was voted as the Horncastle Slimming World group’s Miss Slinky 2022 by her fellow slimmers after losing 3st 1.5lbs, as well as three dress sizes.

She lost the weight with Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, where no food is banned, as well as incorporating some moderate exercise following the Body Magic pathway.

One of the key things to her success, Susan said, is the in-group support from the members and consultant each week:

"We celebrate our losses, but also get time to think about gains if they happen – there is no judgement just the support to get us right back on track.

"Group is a big part of my life now and wouldn’t dream of missing it. If it wasn’t for the group, I know I couldn’t have achieved my weight loss with out them.”Susan has now been entered into Slimming World’s national Miss Slinky competition, which will see the national winners of both Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek each winning a £3,000 cash prize.

Susan said: “Being named Miss Slinky has been so much fun, but no one joins group to win a competition – we are just there to lose weight – but it is nice little bonus and shows how supportive as a group we are.

"The fact I can get back into clothes and buy new ones is just amazing.”

Consultant Karen Fereday, said: “I am proud of every member that steps through our doors and Susan is no exception.

"It is normal to feel nervous and apprehensive when starting something new, once I explained that you can still eat normal food just changing the way you shop, cook and eat the weight will soon be dropping off.

"Susan still enjoyed regular meals, such as roast dinners, steak and chips and able to put together a healthy pack up when travelling.”

Karen promises a warm welcome at the local Slimming World groups in Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Tattershall and Coningsby.