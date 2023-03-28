Horncastle's ​'Nipper' to be cancelled

​A town centre bus serving Horncastle’s various neighbourhoods is set to be cancelled from next month.

Horncastle's ​'Nipper' 21 bus.

​Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that the Horncastle Town 21 Nipper service is ending on Monday (April 3).

People living in the town who will be in need of the bus service will now need to call CallConnect as an alternative.

The Nipper’s first service began at 9.15am in the morning at the Interchange Shelter, where it would start every quarter past of the hour and run a circular route around the town, picking up at locations including Horncastle Garden Centre, Tesco, Carlisle Gardens, Thomas Gibson Drive, The Original Factory Shop, and Steve Newton Avenue, before finishing back at Interchange Shelter, ending service at 3.11pm.

A LCC spokesman confirmed that the bus service is being cancelled as the service “had become unviable because too few people using it”.