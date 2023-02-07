Horncastle’s Water Recycling Centre set for an upgrade

​Work is set to begin on Horncastle’s Water Recycling Centre (WRC) to remove phosphorous from wastewater and improve river water quality.

​Anglian Water is set to upgrade the WRC, located off the A153 Boston Road, later this month and is expected to finish by summer 2023, with the investment worth more than £4.5 million.

As the upgrades are taking place on site at the WRC, Anglian Water customers in the local area should not experience any disruption during the scheme.

Phosphorous is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches rivers and other watercourses, and the investment at Horncastle WRC includes new equipment to strengthen the current water recycling process and remove even more phosphorous from wastewater.

This investment means the water entering the River Bain from Horncastle WRC will be cleaner, protecting wildlife and water quality in the river, as well as other downstream watercourses.

Stuart Robson, Regional Treatment Manager, said: “We’re really pleased that these upgrades to Horncastle’s Water Recycling Centre will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the wastewater is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it’s returned to the natural environment.