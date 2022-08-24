Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Horncastle's young footballers win bragging rights in Lincolnshire-wide tournament

Hot on the heels of their tournament in Paris, Horncastle’s budding young footballers have won on their home soil.

By Rachel Armitage
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:22 am
Horncastle's Under 15s girls crowned champions.
Horncastle's Under 15s girls crowned champions.

Horncastle’s Under 14s girls team, who have now progressed to the U15s this season, have won an eight-team tournament in Grimsby, taking on teams from all over the county.

Playing six games, the girls beat Clee Town Blues 2-0, Barton 4-0 and lost to Cleethorpes Town 1-0 which allowed them to progress to the quarter finals.

They then beat Boston United 2-0 and then in the semi-finals, defeated Swifts 1-0 and then advanced to the last round.

Most Popular

The final against Cleethorpes Town finished 0-0 and went to a sudden death penalty shoot out.

Goalkeeper Amelia Cunliffe saved a penalty, and then stepped up and scored one to win the tournament for Horncastle, and the team finished as top scorers with nine goals scored and only one conceded.

ParisLincolnshireCleethorpes Town