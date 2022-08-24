Horncastle's young footballers win bragging rights in Lincolnshire-wide tournament
Hot on the heels of their tournament in Paris, Horncastle’s budding young footballers have won on their home soil.
Horncastle’s Under 14s girls team, who have now progressed to the U15s this season, have won an eight-team tournament in Grimsby, taking on teams from all over the county.
Playing six games, the girls beat Clee Town Blues 2-0, Barton 4-0 and lost to Cleethorpes Town 1-0 which allowed them to progress to the quarter finals.
They then beat Boston United 2-0 and then in the semi-finals, defeated Swifts 1-0 and then advanced to the last round.
The final against Cleethorpes Town finished 0-0 and went to a sudden death penalty shoot out.
Goalkeeper Amelia Cunliffe saved a penalty, and then stepped up and scored one to win the tournament for Horncastle, and the team finished as top scorers with nine goals scored and only one conceded.