Horncastle's young footballers win bragging rights in Lincolnshire-wide tournament

Horncastle's Under 15s girls crowned champions.

Horncastle’s Under 14s girls team, who have now progressed to the U15s this season, have won an eight-team tournament in Grimsby, taking on teams from all over the county.

Playing six games, the girls beat Clee Town Blues 2-0, Barton 4-0 and lost to Cleethorpes Town 1-0 which allowed them to progress to the quarter finals.

They then beat Boston United 2-0 and then in the semi-finals, defeated Swifts 1-0 and then advanced to the last round.

The final against Cleethorpes Town finished 0-0 and went to a sudden death penalty shoot out.