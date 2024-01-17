Horror as toddler from Skegness is 'left to die' of starvation next to dead father

A two-year-old boy was tragically left to die alone from starvation, curled up next to his dead father, according to his heartbroken mum.

The tragic little boy, 2, pictured in Pudsey Bear pyjamas and with his father, Kenneth, who died of a heart attack.

Bronson Battersby’s body was reportedly found in his pyjamas with the body of his 60-year-old father, Kenneth, in their home in Skegness on January 9 – 14 days after they were last seen. Only Kenneth’s pet dog Skylar was found alive in the home.

It is alleged Bronson, who was under Lincolshire County Council children’s services care, had been left in the dark with no food or water, unable to get help.

Bronson was under Lincolshire County Council children’s services care and, according to The Sun newspaper, social workers had visited the rented property on January 2 and again two days later, getting no answer. They then informed the police.

Lincolnshire Police told Lincolnshire World: “Police were made aware of the deaths of a 60-year-old man and a two-year-old child at a property in Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, 9 January.

“Investigations have been carried out and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

“The matter has been passed to the coroner’s office.”

The toddler’s mum Sarah Piesse, 43, has blamed Social Services for not trying hard enough to make contact.

She told The Sun: “If social services had done their job Bronson would still be alive. But they didn’t do anything.

“I can’t believe it.

“They can’t let them get away with this.

“We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

She said she last saw Bronson before Christmas after rowing with her ex. She told The Sun: “I’ve had the results of the post mortem.

“Bronson starved to death because his dad died.

“They think Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

“It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive.”