Horse-drawn carriage drive in Horncastle to boost men's mental health charity

If you see a phalanx of horse-drawn carriages trotting through the centre of Horncastle on Sunday, don’t be alarmed.

For they will be taking part in a carriage drive to raise money for a charity that supports men’s mental health across Lincolnshire.

The drive has been organised by the carriage-riding organisation Didi Riders and Drivers, which also rescues horses and ponies.

Dani Dodds, of the organisation, says: “We will be heading to Horncastle on Sunday, September 1, loaded with smiles and collection boxes for a local charity called Bro Pro UK.

The Didi Riders and Drivers group on one if its horse-drawn carriage drives.

"We will stop at the Pop-Inn Doodles cafe on the Market Pace, run by Lesley Steele, and at The Bull Hotel at Bull Ring. We will also give the horses a splash about in the river.

"We would love Horncastle residents to come out and support this great cause. Either follow us in your car or meet us at one of our stops.

"Any donations will be greatly appreciated, and feel free to contact us via our Facebook page if you would like to join the crew with a pony or horse. Have a great day and remember to smile and be kind,”

Bro Pro UK dedicates itself to finding safe spaces for lonely or isolated men to socialise, interact, talk, share their experiences and enjoy games such as darts and pool.

It is based at the New Life Centre on Church Street in Spilsby but visits locations across Lincolnshire every month, inviting men to pop along.

Locations include the Just One More Bike bicycle shop and bistro in Horncastle, Bert House in Horncastle, Louth Youth Centre, the Community Learning In Partnership (CLIP) centre in Mablethorpe and The Store House at Alford.

Details of the weekly schedule, with times and locations, can be found on the H.A.Y. (How Are You) Lincolnshire website at haylincolnshire.co.uk/support/bro-pro-uk/

H.A.Y. Lincolnshire is an online directory of more than 600 local groups, support services, educational courses and self-help resources.

A sokesperson said: “All of these are here to help you take care of yourself. We highlight everything that’s good for your mental health and wellbeing.

"Mental health isn’t just good or bad. It changes for everyone. We all need to take care of our mental health, just like we take care of our physical health before we get sick.”