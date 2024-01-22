A long-established Gainsborough firm says work by West Lindsey District Council to develop the town’s market square is behind its decision to move to a prime town centre location

Coun Trevor Young, Coun Lesley Rollings, Dave Horsley, Wendy Osgodby, Jasper Caudwell and Abigail Buckland outside the vacant building

Horsleys of Gainsborough is moving part of its business to 11 Market Place, Gainsborough, an area of town currently part of a multi-million pound regeneration initiative by the council.

The building, previously occupied by Savers, has been vacant for some time, but with the wider regeneration works within the historic town centre that include a four-screen cinema, the location proved ideal for Horsley’s, a family-run business established back in 1902.

Horsleys managing director, Dave Horsley, described the move as a ‘no brainer’ because of the council’s ongoing development of the site and support available.

He said: “It’s great that we can now relocate our bed shop on Church Street to the town centre to increase our prominence in the town.

“With the plans for the new cinema and other development going on here, it’s a massive deal for us moving here.”

West Lindsey District Council has been working with local building owners and tenants to improve the condition of historic buildings.

The aim is to reverse the decline of the town by offering grants towards the costs to renovate the buildings, bringing empty properties back into use.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “With the ongoing investment and work taking place as part of the cinema development our aim is to attract further investment and business into the area and with Horsley’s moving, this is exactly what has happened.

“If we continue to do what we’re doing here, over the next few years we will see the town centre develop in a way we’re trying to achieve.”

Jasper Caudwell, from Pygott and Crone, the agent that handled the sale at 11 Market Place, said: “We are delighted to see Horsley of Gainsborough take up ownership of 11 Market Place.

