Hospice Appeals for Sponsors to ‘Have HeART’

In Summer 2023, St Barnabas Hospice will launch the HeART Trail across Lincolnshire as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations.

St Barnabas is looking for sponsors for next year's HeART Trail

The HeART Trail is the most ambitious art trail the county has seen so far, with multiple HeaARTs that extend beyond Lincoln and into the rolling Wolds, along the East Coast and across the other locations where St Barnabas has a presence.

The all-inclusive feel-good Trail aims to bring together communities and celebrate all that is Lincolnshire whilst supporting a charity which is at the very heart of the community. It will also help increase tourism and show all that Lincolnshire has to offer, as well as increase brand awareness of the organisations that sponsor the Trail.

Advertisement

Due to cost, each HeART needs to be sponsored by a local organisation or business, with 16 sculptures sponsored so far.

16 sponsors have so far come forward

Advertisement

Veronica McBain, Head of Fundraising and Lottery at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are very excited about the Trail, and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported us through this Ruby anniversary celebration.

“We want to scatter the HeARTs all around Lincolnshire, unlike the previous Art Trails – the Imps, Barons, and Knights, that were solely based in Lincoln. We need more sponsors to make this wish come true, so we are encouraging local businesses to ‘have heart’ and sponsor a sculpture.

Advertisement

“Sponsors can choose from over a hundred incredible designs submitted throughout the year by brilliant artists around the theme of ‘Love Lincolnshire’. Different from the previous trails, those who sponsor at Silver and Ruby get to keep their sculptures once the Trail is finished.

“Sponsors also benefit from great brand exposure, networking opportunities, increased corporate social responsibility, staff engagement and team building opportunities. It’s a wonderful way to get your whole organisation on board a truly exciting project!”

Advertisement

There are three sponsorship packages to choose from; Ruby, Silver, and Bronze. The packages are value-based, so interested organisations can choose a level that suits their needs and budget.

To find out more about sponsorship and to register your interest, visit: stbarnabashospice.co.uk/hearttrail/get-involved/

Advertisement

Veronica continued: “We want to thank all the amazing organisations that have already signed up and chosen their design. We hope you are as excited as we are!

“Our Presenting Partners are Branston Limited, Chestnut Homes, Daniel Charles Construction, Jacksons Workwear Rental and the Lincolnshire Freemasons.

Advertisement

“Further sponsorship comes from Distract, Gelder Group, Homelet, Lincoln BIG, Lincolnshire Co-op, Lincolnshire Showground, Pygott & Crone, S. Lyon & Son Haulage and St Marks Centre, and Lincolnshire Agricultural Society and the Waterside Shopping Centre are our Education Partners.”

In conjunction with the HeART Trail, St Barnabas will be running a Young at HeART Trail that involves nurseries, primary and secondary schools, as well as youth groups.

Advertisement