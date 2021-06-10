Hospice gardens and others open for NGS

The garden at St Andrew's Hopsice in Grimsby will open for the first time for NGS this weekend

Each year, thousands of pounds are raised for the good causes supported by the National Garden Scheme (NGS) from open events held in gardens featured in the famous ‘Yellow Book’.

This weekend, there will be the opportunity to take a peek behind seven garden gates across Lincolnshire.

Opening for the first time, on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 4.30pm, will be the garden of St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Redesigned five years ago, the hospice gardens have been lovingly planned, planted and nurtured by a dedicated team of volunteers, many of whom have been personally touched by the work of the hospice and the end of life care they provide to the local community.

Admission is £5, with children free, and refreshments will be on sale.

On Sunday, June 13, two gardens at Barton upon Humber will open from 11am to 5pm, with a combined admission of £5 (children free).

Manor Farm at South Ferriby is a one-acre garden which includes mature shrubberies, herbaceous borders, gravel garden and pergola walk.

It also includes a wildlife pond, rose bed, white garden and fernery.

Springfield at Horkstow is a lovely hillside garden featuring many shrubs and perennials, with a rose pergola and stunning views.

Also open on Sunday are: Skellingthorpe Hall, Lincoln (10am to 4.30pm); Little Ponton Hall, Grantham (11am to 4pm); The Old Vicarage and Old White House, Holbeach Hurn (1pm to 5pm).