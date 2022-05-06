Team Butterfly pose for a group shot during the Tough Mudder 5K challenge in aid of the Butterfly Hospice.

The Tough Mudder challenge took place at Belvoir Castle recently, with the team of five made up of hospice staff, nurses and supporters tackling a variety of tricky obstacles over a 5K course.

The fast-paced, team orientated challenge features 13 obstacles, including the 'kiss of mud', 'Everest', and 'electroshock therapy'.‘Team Butterfly’ said the obstacles certainly ‘stretched them to the limit’.

With help from supporters, Jenna, Paul, Lana, Jill and Naomi, their efforts have raised more than £2,000.

Paul Caddell and fellow team mate negotiate one of the 13 obstacles on the 5K course.

Team member Paul Caddell, fundraising manager at the hospice, said: “What a wonderful experience the Tough Mudder Challenge was, pushing us completely out of our comfort zones.

"Some of it was quite tough, but also really good fun.

"One of the most tricky obstacles was the ‘ice enema’ – which saw us going down a shoot and into ice-cold water. You then have to swim under a bar to get through it, so that was very tough.

"The ‘electroshock therapy’ obstacle was also very challenging as you have to run through these dangling wires that give you a shock. But it was a brilliant experience and gave us such a buzz.”

The team in action during the Tough Mudder 5K.

He added: “Team Butterfly rose to the challenge, completing every obstacle, whilst raising valuable funds for the hospice, and plastering ourselves in mud in the process.”

The Butterfly Hospice, based in Rowan Way, provides free 24-hour care and support to those affected by life-limiting illness. It also offers therapeutic support in the form of counselling and art therapy. A recent new addition to the team is ‘Bran’ the dog who provides ‘dog therapy’.

A hospice spokesperson added: “We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and families facing a life-limiting illness by providing choice, care and support in a Hospice setting.”

To support Team Butterfly by donating, go online to https://butterflyhospice.enthuse.com/cf/tough-mudder-5k-challenge or visit the hospice’s social media pages.

A member of Team Butterfly in action during the Tough Mudder 5K.