Hospice trust to mark its 10th anniversary with 'Decade of Care' events

Boston's Butterfly Hospice, in Rowan Way.

Celebrations are to take place next week to mark the 10th anniversary of Boston’s Butterfly Hospice.

The Butterfly Hospice Trust has planned a weekend of events on the theme of ‘A Decade of Care’ to mark the occasion.

A spokesman for the trust said: “For the past decade, the Butterfly Hospice Trust has been a beacon of compassionate care, providing palliative and holistic support to local patients and their families. Since welcoming our first patient in 2014, we have been dedicated to offering 24/7 care to those in need, aged 18 and above, referred by a healthcare professional. Our mission is to provide respite, symptom control, and end- of-life care with dignity and respect.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These celebrations not only honour our journey and achievements but also aim to bring the community together to support and sustain our mission. We invite you to join us in these celebrations and help us continue our vital work,” they added.

Two key events are planned for next weekend:

On Saturday, August 3, from 7pm to midnight, a 10th Anniversary Butterfly Gala will take place at the Nineteen33 suite in Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium. It will feature welcome drinks, a three-course meal, a silent auction and entertainment. All proceeds from the evening, including auction bids, will fund projects to enhance patient experience. It is being sponsored by ST Portess & Son Ltd.

On Sunday, August 4, from 2-4pm, a Celebration of a Decade of Care will take place at St Botolph’s Church (where the journey towards the creation of the Butterfly Hospice began with a public meeting in 2000). This will feature a performance by the Coastal Community Choir, sharing a re-written version of ‘Hallelujah’ in honour of the trust, personal stories from key figures whose lives have been deeply touched by the hospice. Refreshments will be served in the church refectory after the event, providing an opportunity for mingling and sharing stories within our community.

To book a place, visit www.butterflyhospice.org.uk/upcoming-events or email [email protected]