Hospice’s ‘Light up a Life’ service returns after two years

News and events

A spokesman for the trust said: “We are delighted to invite you to this very special event on Saturday 4th December at the Centenary Methodist Church, in Red Lion Street, Boston, starting at 5.30pm.

“The ‘Light up a Life’ service is open to everyone, not only those touched by hospice care, and with the effects Covid-19 has had on us over the past two years, this event could especially touching.

“This is an In-memory event, where we can remember and celebrate our loved ones. We hold an intimate service, with hymns, carols, readings, and Louth Male Voice Choir will sing some well known songs. There is also a time of reflection where we can all remember those we have lost.”

The doors will be open from 4.30pm, and there will be refreshments served after the service.