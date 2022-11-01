Housebuilders donates high visibility bag tags to Lincolnshire primary schools

Allison Homes has donated high visibility bag tags to primary schools

The bag tags are reflective and custom-made in the shape of hi-vis jackets.

Children can clip these to their schoolbags to make them more visible to passing cars, helping them to stay safe nearby busy roads as they walk and cycle between home and school.

Kirton Lindsey Primary School in Cornwall Street, Kirton in Lindsey, was among the schools to receive bag tags for their pupils to enjoy.

Samantha Hart, sales and marketing director at Allison Homes Central Region, said: “We are delighted to have donated these bag tags to Lincolnshire primary schools, making sure school children are staying safe and bright.

“As autumn is now in full swing and the nights are drawing in, it’s more important than ever for pupils to remain visible when walking alongside busy roads.

"At Allison Homes, we proud to be supporting the communities in which we build, and are thrilled to have made these donations.”

The donation was made as part of the International Walk of School Month campaign which took place throughout October and is organised by Living Streets.

Other schools to receive a donation were Stanford Junior and Infant School, William Hildyard CofE Primary and Nursery School, Corby Glen Community Primary School, Moulton Chapel Primary School and Kirton Primary School.

