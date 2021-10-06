Funds are being raised through the Gleeson’s Community Matters scheme, which sees the company give back to the communities in which they build, and the regions operations director, Wayne Sutton, and sales manager, Maureen Hynes, hav e presented the charity with an initial £500 cheque.

The regional team has also created a JustGiving page and hopes to raise funds for the charity through dress down events, bake sales and sweepstakes, plus other fundraising initiatives

Wayne Sutton, operations director said: “We are delighted to be supporting EDAN Lincs, a charity which is doing brilliant work to support those who have experienced domestic abuse in Lincolnshire. We are keen to give back and support local charities with fundraising.

“We have some fantastic people across the East Yorkshire region and across the whole of Gleeson who would love to run in an event, dress up in a silly costume or complete a challenge to raise money for this great cause.