Houses earmarked for horse paddocks next to Misterton equestrian centre

An aerial shot of part of the Grove House Farm complex, which includes stables and an equestrian centre, in Misterton

​A plan has emerged to build houses on paddocks used by horses at an award-winning equestrian centre in a Bassetlaw village.

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for outline permission in principle for 33 homes on the greenfield land, which is to the west of Grovewood Road in Misterton.

The paddocks are currently associated with Grove House Stables, a family-run business that has thrived since opening in 1991 and boasts outstanding facilities.

The equestrian centre is part of the Grove House Farm complex, which also features a refurbished Georgian farmhouse, a bike shop and a bed and breakfast establishment, called 1811.

The paddocks site spans 12 acres, or five hectares, and sits to the south of the village between residential estates and Misterton Primary and Nursery School.

The application does not make it clear who owns the land. But it has been submitted by Steve Cooke, a 71-year-old director of Brooke Planning and Consultancy Ltd, based in Mansfield.

If the scheme goes ahead, there would be seven two-bed homes, 18 three-bed and eight four-bed.

Some would be classed as affordable to own or rent.

A planning statement, submitted to the council, accepts there would be “some harm to the character and appearance” of the area.

But it points out that the site is already bordered on three sides by residential development.

The design and access statement says: “While it is acknowledged that some harm to character and appearance would be caused by the development of what would otherwise remain a greenfield site, the site is moderately well contained, is well related to the existing