Housing development near Boston aimed at first-time buyers launches

An artist's impression of one of the homes being built.

The properties under construction represent phase three of Chestnut Homes’ Heron Park scheme in Wyberton.

They are being made available solely to first-time buyers as part of the Government’s First Homes scheme.

While the homes are not yet complete, plots can still be reserved and bought off-plan.

Those looking to use the scheme, must satisfy a range of criteria, including having a maximum household income of no more than £80,000 and a deposit of at least five per cent.

This allows developers to offer homes 30 per cent lower than market value.

Chestnut Homes sales manager Helene Key said: “It’s no secret that the cost of living is taking its toll, but for those looking to take their first steps onto the property ladder, this is a particularly challenging time. That’s why we’re pleased to be bringing first-time buyers in the Boston area this fantastic opportunity to secure a house of their own for less, in a brilliant new neighbourhood.”

Any first-time buyers interested in the homes being built at Heron Park should contact [email protected] to book an appointment.