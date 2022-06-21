Housing development near Boston aimed at first-time buyers launches

The properties under construction represent phase three of Chestnut Homes’ Heron Park scheme in Wyberton.
They are being made available solely to first-time buyers as part of the Government’s First Homes scheme.
While the homes are not yet complete, plots can still be reserved and bought off-plan.
Those looking to use the scheme, must satisfy a range of criteria, including having a maximum household income of no more than £80,000 and a deposit of at least five per cent.
This allows developers to offer homes 30 per cent lower than market value.
Chestnut Homes sales manager Helene Key said: “It’s no secret that the cost of living is taking its toll, but for those looking to take their first steps onto the property ladder, this is a particularly challenging time. That’s why we’re pleased to be bringing first-time buyers in the Boston area this fantastic opportunity to secure a house of their own for less, in a brilliant new neighbourhood.”
Any first-time buyers interested in the homes being built at Heron Park should contact [email protected] to book an appointment.
For more information, visit https://www.chestnuthomes.co.uk/find-a-new-home/heron-park/