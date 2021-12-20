Platform Housing Group Christmas Kindness campaign EMN-211220-092443001

Many c local charities across Lincolnshire, including here in Horncastle, are set to benefit from some festive cheer, courtesy of donations from Platform Housing Group’ Christmas Kindness campaign.

So far, Platform has donated over £27,000 to local community groups up and down the country to help make sure vulnerable local families who may otherwise have gone without, have what they need to make the best of the festive season.

Marion Duffy, chief operations officer at Platform Housing Group said: “We know that for many, Christmas is a struggle and we want to play our part in alleviating that. We want as many local families as possible to benefit from our donations and to have something to make their Christmas a memorable one.”

One of the 2021 Lincolnshire beneficiaries was the Horncastle Support Team, who received £1,000 and spokesman Isabel Forrester said: “The funding came in so helpful for us as it will cover our expenses for our Christmas parcels we’ve just given and still have some left over for after the Christmas rush, as January and February are always so busy.”

The fund was established in April 2021 and has to date distributed over £1 million to those in need.