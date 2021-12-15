Housing group spreads festive cheer across Lincolnshire

Jill Trafford, Administrator at the Trinity Centre in Louth, received £1,000.

Community groups and local charities have received donations from Platform Housing Group’s Christmas Kindness campaign.

The donations are part of the social landlords’ ongoing commitment to help create strong and successful communities.

So far they have donated over £27,000 to local community groups up and down the country. The cash will help make sure vulnerable local families who may otherwise have gone without, have what they need to make the best of the festive season.

Marion Duffy, Chief Operations Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “ We know that for many, Christmas is a struggle and we want to play our part in alleviating that.

"We want as many local families as possible to benefit from our donations and to have something to make their Christmas a memorable one.”

One of the 2021 Lincolnshire beneficiaries to the tune of £1,000 is the Trinity Centre in Louth who provide food for those who have none.

Jill Trafford, Administrator at the Centre said: "Thank you so much to Platform Housing Group who have been so incredibly generous.

Without donations and continued support like this we would not be able to deliver the Community Food Larder.

"This year we are including pet food and hygiene packs to try and make sure we help as many as we can this Christmas.

Other groups in Lincolnshire set to benefit from the Christmas Kindness campaign are:

· Lincoln Food Bank

· EDAN Lincs, Lincolnshire

· The Store House, Skegness

· Salvation Army, Boston

· Children’s Links, Lincolnshire

· LightHouse Project, Spalding

· Salvation Army, Gainsborough

· Boston Women's Aid

· Horncastle Support Team, Lincolnshire

The programme of donations have been made from Platform’s £1.4 million Wellbeing Fund which offers individual Platform customers fast and flexible support with cash to help cover the cost of food, essential items such as school uniforms, energy and utility costs as well as helping to bridge the gap between a benefit application and first payment. The Fund was established in April 2021 and has to date distributed over £1 million.