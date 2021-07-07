Housing provider donates thousands of pounds to domestic abuse charity operating in Boston area

Lucy Watts (left), of SOLDAS, and Sue Crask, of Longhurst Group.

Longhurst Group has presented £4,980 to South Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (SOLDAS, formally Boston Women’s Aid) as part of its Community Grants Fund programme.

In the first round of funding, charities, social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations were invited to apply for grants of £5,000 to support work that aligns with the group’s Improving Lives 2025 strategy, which aims to promote health and wellbeing and economic resilience.

Karen Prince, head of community programmes at Longhurst Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide this funding to support and bolster the fantastic work of a variety of organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of people across Boston and Lincolnshire as a whole.

“We know that many of these organisations have identified local need in their areas and many have experienced an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s great to know this funding will go some way to supporting them in providing their valued services.”

Lucy Watts, funding and communication officer at SOLDAS, said: “We don’t receive core funding and rely solely on grants and donations to operate.

“We’re extremely grateful to be supported by local communities, groups and the generosity of the public who help by providing donations and gifts-in-kind.