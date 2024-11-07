Along with Skegness’ breathtaking 37,000 poppies around the Clock Tower, groups and individuals have been busy knitting and creating poppies for their own displays.

Visitors to Orchard Park caravan site in Ingoldmells can’t fail to be impressed by the display welcoming them.

Sue Kelsall of the Orchard Park Community Team said: “It is our first remembrance poppy display.

“It is dedicated to all those who lost their lives in conflict, and support for their families, from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day.

“It has been viewed by lots of the public and we are already being encouraged for an extension of our display for 2025.”

Knitting Nannies of Alford have been busy again after their stunning display of a war house outside St Wilfrid’s Church last year.

The war horse is back, along with a display of poppies falling from a 18ft Lancaster model outside St Wilfrid's Church in Alford and poppies around the entrance and grassed area.

In Spilsby, windows at Lincolnshire Coop’s Funeral and Pharmacy have been decorated with poppies created by local school children.

This project was organised by East Lindsey District Coun Ellie Marsh.

Other impressive displays can be seen in Wainfleet and Burgh-le-Marsh.

1 . Remembrance displays Poppies welcoming visitors to Orchard Park, Ingoldmells. Photo: Orchard Park

2 . Remembrance displays Pictured with organiser East Lindsey District Coun Ellie Marsh are helpers Abi and Tammy and Rebecca from Spilsby Funeral and Amy and Abigail from Spilsby Pharmacy. Photo: Submitted

