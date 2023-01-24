How The Grinch Raised Hundreds

More than £600 has been raised after one of the town’s vets got in touch with her inner Grinch.

Sarah Drage, the Ark's Kennel supervisor, receives the cheque from Clare Pennell at Black Sheep Vets in Louth.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Black Sheep Vets’s clinical director Jess Dann dressed up as The Grinch to raise money for the Ark Animal Rescue in North Somecotes.

Clients at the vets donated generously to the appeal, and overall £630 was raised for the animal rescue.

Black Sheep Vets have extended their thanks to everyone who donated to their appeal for the Ark, with a special mention to Karl Pennell, DS Smith’s general manager, who donated £150.