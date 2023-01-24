How The Grinch Raised Hundreds

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Black Sheep Vets’s clinical director Jess Dann dressed up as The Grinch to raise money for the Ark Animal Rescue in North Somecotes.
Clients at the vets donated generously to the appeal, and overall £630 was raised for the animal rescue.
Black Sheep Vets have extended their thanks to everyone who donated to their appeal for the Ark, with a special mention to Karl Pennell, DS Smith’s general manager, who donated £150.
Sue Rice, who owns the Ark, said the donation will come in very handy as they have seen more animals come in when they were expecting a lull in animals being surrendered, and that as the temperatures plummet during the winter and the cost of living crisis continues, heating the kennels has become very expensive.