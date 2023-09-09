Visitors to Lincolnshire beaches are being urged to take extra care this weekend as the coast has now eneterd its off-peak season and there will be no RNLI lifeguards on patrol.

According to the Met Office, emperatures across the East Midlands area set to reach a hot and humid 30C this weekend – with the coast a little cooler at around 25C.

However, in spite of their being no lifeguards, the RNLI has said families can still enjoy the beaches by following safety guidance.

Brad Johnson, of Skegness Lifeboat Station, said “As we reach our off-peak season our lifeguards who have patrolled the beaches all summer long are now off duty.

The Parker family from Doncaster enjoying the heatwave in Skegness.

"But you can still use the beaches safely.

"Always let someone know where you are and where you are goiung.

“Stop and think before you go into the water – is it safe and do you have a plan if things go wrong?

"Always carry a means of calling for help – carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch or a VHF radio and you can call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you are in distress..

"And if you do get into difficulty in the water use our Float To Live technique, which is lying on your back with your arms and legs outstretched, put your head back slightly and float.This will allow you to catch your breath. And then swim to safety or raise the alarm for help.

"Remember the RNLI is here 24 hours a day, seven days a week for your safety and if you do get into difficulty, please ask for help.”

Warnings have also been issued by the NHS, which has seen a surge in people seeking heat exhaustion advice from the NHS website this week – with visits peaking at one every eight seconds on Thursday.

Figures released by NHS England, which runs the NHS website, show there were 32,130 visits to the health advice page on heat exhaustion and heatstroke from Sunday to Thursday this week (3 to 7 September) compared with 4,928 for the same period last week (27 to 31 August) - an increase of 552%.

Withhigh temperatures expected to continue over the weekend, the UK Health Security Agency, which provides alerts for the health and social care sector in England, has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert across most of the country until 9pm on Sunday, September 10.

The warning highlights increased risks for those more vulnerable to heat including people over the age of 65 or with pre-existing health conditions, such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion they need to be cooled down and given fluids. If their condition doesn’t start to improve after 30 minutes, seek medical attention by calling 111 or 999 in an emergency.

Guidance on checking for the signs of heat exhaustion, how to cool someone down, and how prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke during hot weather include:

Drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

Take cool baths or showers

Wear light-coloured, loose clothing

Sprinkle water over skin or clothes

Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

Avoid excess alcohol

Avoid extreme exercise