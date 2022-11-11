A two minutes silence was held at the memorial at St Matthew's Church for Armistice Day. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Today (Friday) communities took part in a memorial day to honour the war dead following the Armistice at the end of World War I, 104 years ago.

Two minutes silence for Armistice Day was observed at St Matthew’s Church’s war memorial in Skegness.

In Wainfleet, Armistice Day was observed with a service at Magdalen Junior School. Children also went to the Market Place to lay Poppy Rocks on the Buttercross.

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, takes place on Sunday, November 13.

Groups gathering in Skegness for the parade should meet in Beresford Avenue for the start at 10.30am. The procession will move into Lumley Road and head along Lumley Avenue to the Memorial at St Matthew’s Church, where wreaths will be held.

Remembrance Sunday service in Wainfleet takes place at the Methodist Chapel in St John Street.

It will begin at 10.45am, after which there will be a wreath laying at the War Memorial on Spilsby Road at 12noon.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Spilsby meets in the Buttercross at 10.15pm for the procession to the memorial at St James’ Church.

A number of services are being held in the Alford area. The parade assembles at 9.30am at Safe Lincs factory in Chauntry Road pausing for a salute outside the Manor House in West Street. The church Service is 10.00am, followed by an Act of Remembrance at 11am at the memorial.