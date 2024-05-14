Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major consultation is being launched in which residents are urged to have their say on how the latest round of £20 million government funding is spent in the resort.

The funding which is part of the Long Term Plan for Towns was outlined last month when Town Tsar Adam Hawksbee visited the resort to discuss Levelling Up and ensure local voices were heard loud and clear across government.

He told Lincolnshire World: “Importantly we want members of the public to come forward with their ideas – because no decisions have yet been made about how that money will be used – to make sure they will meet community priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That opportunity comes with the consultation and people are being asked to share their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas for the town to inform how the multi-million pound funding will be spent.

Town Tsar Adam Hawksbee .

Central to the consultation are the themes of safety and security; high streets, heritage, and regeneration, and transport and connectivity which are the cornerstones of the funding.

The Long Term Plan for Towns funding is being overseen by Connected Coast Town Deal which was established to administer the £24.5M Towns Fund awarded to the town in 2021. Paul McCooey is Chair of the Skegness sub-group of Connected Coast and Chair of Skegness Area Business Chamber.

He said: “This funding represents another huge opportunity for us to bring improvements to Skegness, and it builds on the multi-million funding which is already benefiting the town through the Towns Fund, Levelling Up, and UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is key about this new strand of funding is that there is such as significant onus on community engagement – we need the public to tell us what they think and the community voice will play a crucial role in shaping the three year investment plan and ten year outline plan for the town.

You can also share your ideas on social media.

“There are a number of ways for people to get involved, and we want to hear from as many people as possible. Please do have your say today, and help to shape Skegness’ future.”

Cllr Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Long Term Plan for Towns provides another great opportunity to bring investment and new opportunities in Skegness, just like what is being achieved through the Town Deal.

“At the heart of it all is the people who live, work and visit Skegness. Your ideas, views and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

suggestions are vital for shaping the future of the investment plan. Please do take a time to have

your say by taking part in the survey online, by post or sharing your feedback on the Long Term Plan

for Towns feedback boards which will soon be popping up.

“This is your opportunity to tell us what you want - your wishes and desires for Skegness. By working

together collaboratively, we can all help shape the future of this fantastic town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness commented: “The £24.5milliion Towns Fund was a great start to levelling up our area and has seen delivery of projects like the new Skegness Technical College and Police Training Centre.

The Long Term Plan for Towns builds on this strong foundation to embed guaranteed continued funding to allow delivery of ambitious longer term projects. I encourage residents to have their say on how this money is spent in our area and look forward to

delivering on their priorities.”

The feedback from the public will help to develop a 3 year investment plan and a 10 year outline plan for the funding in Skegness, and there are a number of ways in which people can have their say:

 A survey, which can be completed and returned Freepost, will shortly be sent to every

resident in Skegness;

 People can also have their say in an online survey here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Hard copies of the survey can be requested and completed from Embassy Theatre Foyer,

Tower Gardens Pavilion, Skegness Library

 In addition, feedback boards where people can share ideas around the themes of the

funding can be found in the Aura Business Centre, Embassy Theatre Foyer, Tower Gardens

Pavilion, Skegness Library, TEC Skegness, Skegness Masonic Centre and Hildreds Shopping

Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 People can also add their ideas around the themes to the feedback form here: Long Term

Plan for Towns - Connected Coast

The closing date for all feedback is 10 th June. Anyone wishing to know more can get in touch [email protected]

 Events are set to be held where people can have their say, and details of these will be made

available in the coming weeks Long Term Plan for Towns - Connected Coast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 The views of young people are encouraged and an engagement pack has been prepared for

schools which can be downloaded here Long Term Plan for Towns - Connected Coast

 Finally, postcards and posters are being distributed across the town to signpost people to