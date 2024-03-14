How you can get in the spotlight at SO Festival on coast
SO Festival is Lincolnshire’s international festival for outdoor arts. The three-day festival features theatre, puppetry, dance, comedy, acrobatics and immersive installations performed by local, UK and International artists, designed to take audiences on a journey of discovery, away from the everyday, by experiencing unique and inspirational performances.
This year it takes place in Skegness on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, and in Mablethorpe on Sunday, June 16. All performances are free.
Cocoloco are looking for a number of young people, aged 13 and ove, and adults to take part in workshops as part of their new community-based show, Shangri-LaLa, in Skegness on June 14 and 15.
Those interested in taking part do not need to have experience or skills in performing or making theatre.
The theatre company brings anarchic, eye-catching, quirky and comedy performances to theatre festivals throughout the world.
They have extensive experience of working with community performers and are a warm and welcoming company who will work with participants in the weeks prior the festival to build confidence, skills and abilities so that they are able to be their best self as part of this project.
Shangri-LaLa investigates Utopianism, the creation of a place of utopia and tranquility.
To take part in this exciting and wholly creative experience by emailing [email protected]
For more information about the festival, visit sofestival.org and follow SO Festival on social media.