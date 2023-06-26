Howsham firefighter tackles ‘toughest foot race on earth’

​A Howsham firefighter has taken on the ‘toughest foot race on earth’ to raise £4,000 for charity.

The highlight for charity runner Steve was getting the medal after the last stage. Photo courtesy of Steve Clark

Steve Clark raced 256km across the Sahara Desert to complete the Marathon des Sables a gruelling, multi-stage adventure in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments.

Completed in six days, running more than 250 km across endless sand dunes, rocky hills and white-hot salt plains, carrying a sleeping bag, seven days worth of food and whatever else is needed to survive on your back, it is an experience like no other in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Asked why he wanted to compete in the race, Steve said: “You only get one life and if you live it and truly test yourself, one life should be enough. Also, being my 40th Birthday year, I wanted to find a race that would test me to the limit.”

Howsham firefighter Steve Clark faced running in 55 degrees heat as he took on 'the toughest footrace in the world'. Picture courtesy of Steve Clark

Steve’s achievement has raised £4,000, which he is splitting between two charities.

One of those is the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, which is a charity close to his heart.

He said: “To me it’s vital LNAA is available every hour of the day. This donation is my way to help towards keeping the helicopter in the skies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've been in the situation a few times with my work and when out riding my bike when LNAA has been called, so I know how vital it is.”

Georgia Watson, Events Lead at LNAA, congratulated Steve on completing the gruelling challenge.

She said: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of people like Steve to keep our doctors and paramedics operational, delivering pre-hospital emergency care to critically ill or injured people at the scene.

”A big well done to Steve."

The other charity benefitting from Steve’s challenge is SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide).​

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back home, concentrating on his Fitness Company, ‘Off That Couch Fitness’, Steve is nursing his sore muscles, but has now had time to reflect on his achievement.

He said: “My lowest point was getting sick on the longest day when we ran 56.5 miles, in 55 degrees. It was brutal getting through that day; I was de hydrated and did not have much food so I was low on energy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​