Horncastle Cricket Club EMN-210921-090122001

Nine of Horncastle Cricket Clubs players, plus an auntie of one of the team, will be walking from Lincoln Cathedral back to their club house, on Coronation Walk, a total of 26 miles, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The club has been fundraising for the national cancer charity throughout the season, with raffles and other fundraising activities, and club chairman and Sunday captain Rob Bee took inspiration from neighbouring cricket club Lindum to arrange a fundraiser the players could get involved in.

The route will see the players setting off from the cathedral at 8am and making their way around the city, before heading out to Bardney where they will have a rest stop.

They will then continue on towards Woodhall Spa and along the Viking Way before headingback to the cricket club house, aiming to get back to the club at around 5pm.

Rob said: “We’ve been going out for five or 10 mile walks to get as much training in as possible, so I think we’re all set to go.

“The weather is looking good for Saturday so hopefully we’ll not get wet – but it’s English weather so who knows?”