Huge crowd turns out for ‘LiveStock’ festival in Louth

Photographs from the LiveStock Louth festival last weekend. (Image provided by Aidan Clarkson)

The two-day event began with 11 acoustic acts in the main bull ring on Saturday, including headline act Ben Simmons, and this was followed by a ‘silent disco’.

On the Sunday, the tempo increased with 12 dance acts and DJs performing to an enlivened crowd, including popular UK garage duo, Artful Dodger, as the headline act.

According to the event’s organisers, over 400 people attended during the weekend.

Visit www.facebook.com/LiveStockLouth for further details.

LincolnshireWorld would like to thank Aidan Clarkson for the photographs.

