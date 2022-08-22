Huge take up for community grocery store as demand continues to rise

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Grocery Store is proving a lifeline, from left - Rod Munro, Dennis Obundu - manager, Wendy Roper - assistant manager.

The team behind Sleaford’s New Life Community Larder food bank launched a community grocery store in Riverside Precinct just over a month ago on July 11.

Shelves are stocked with surplus food from local supermarkets to help cut down on food waste and volunteer team leader, Rod Munro, said it is going better than expected.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Lots of members are coming in to do their shop. It is a great way to access good food otherwise destined to go to waste. We have had about 1,200 members sign up within four weeks.”

People pay a yearly £5 membership fee and then are able to purchase up to £25 worth of goods for just £6. They are also be able to take advantage of recipe cards and demonstrations illustrating cookery skills.

Rod said people were also donating surplus fruit and veg from their allotments which was great for healthy eating, but it was becoming ever more necessary with the rise in inflation and energy bills predicted to rocket this winter.

He said: “We are monitoring prices and seeing them increase every couple of weeks. We are seeing increases of 30 to 40 per cent on some staple items and that is just not affordable for lots of families on low incomes.

“People are coming in and chatting to our team and are concerned about the cost of living.