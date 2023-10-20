A ‘humbling’ member of the team at a restuarant near Boston has been honoured at the county level.

Katie Calder, of V-ATE, with (from left) host Jane Boulton, from ITV's Airline, V-ATE company director Neil Burden, and Kate Ellis, City of Lincoln Council stategic directer who presented the award.

Katie Calder, of V-ATE, at Sutterton, collected the Unsung Hero Award at the 2023 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, held at The Engine Shed, in Lincoln, on Thursday (October 12).

The event – organised by Stonebow Media – aimed to celebrate the best of Lincolnshire’s £2.4 billion visitor economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie was nominated for her honour by V-ATE company director Victoria Burden.

Two years ago, aged just 25, Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer. At this time, her title was general manager.

During her treatment, Katie adapted her involvement with the business to keep working and would go on to take on the title of brand manager.

In her submission, Victoria said: “In those initial weeks (following Katie’s diagnosis), our directors felt powerless, but we rallied to support Katie. Knowing that she couldn't work on the restaurant floor due to her vulnerability to infections, we searched for ways to keep her involved. Despite the circumstances, Katie found a way to contribute. Throughout 2022, she managed our brand's social media presence and created training modules for the managers who stepped up in her absence. Even physically absent, Katie's mentorship continued to influence our day-to-day operations. Amidst the challenges of her treatment, Katie clung to her work like a life raft in rough seas. Her defiance against cancer and refusal to let it dampen her ambitions were truly humbling.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today, Katie is in remission and under her marketing and brand guidance, we forge ahead with pride,” she added. “Her personal career decision, born out of circumstances beyond her control, has placed her firmly back in the driver's seat. With Katie on board, we have a bright future ahead for our brand and our team.”

Speaking to The Standard this week, Katie said: “I’m over the moon to have won such a special award. To even have been nominated was an honour so I’m pretty speechless to have come away with a win. It’s such an honour. I've always believed that every challenge we face in life is an opportunity to rise and shine. Being nominated for this award following my battle with breast cancer has been a journey I never expected, but one that has made me stronger and more determined than ever.

“I have to give a massive shout out to my amazing company, V-ATE, who didn't just support me through this challenging time, but also gave me the chance to carve out a new role. Your unwavering belief in me, even when I wasn't sure about myself, means the world.”

Katie will now have the opportunity to represent Lincolnshire nationally as her application is automatically put forward to the VisitEngland Tourism Excellence Awards 2024 judging panel. She is one of 12 winners from the event up for consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement