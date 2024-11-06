The venue was the Royal Hotel, which saw a welcome return of the annual spectacular that has for the past few years been hosted from the Hive nightclub on the seafront.

"The displays at the Hive have always been challenging because of traffic along the seafront and people having to watch from across the road,” said a spokesperson for the Royal Hotel.

"A lot of people had told us they remembered the displays at the Royal Hotel and how much they enjoyed them there and so we decided to bring it back.”

As well as a display, there was hot food and entertainment from a fire breather.

"Having a historic building as the backdrop for the display made it even more impressive,” added the spokesperson.

"We have been delighted with the response. In the end it is all about giving something back to the town.

"We never forget those who support us – especially in these hard times when families are struggling with the cost of food and putting meals on the table.”

Already, organisers are looking to next year and bringing the fireworks display back ‘bigger and better’.

Also on the calendar for next year will be the return of the beach and reggae festivals and new 1960’s and multi-cultural events. Watch this space!

1 . Royal Hotel, Skegness Sparklers are still a favourite for spectators at Bonfire Night events. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Royal Hotel, Skegness A fire breather was one of the attractions at the Royal Hotel, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Royal Hotel, Skegness Hundreds of families attended the free event at the Royal Hotel, Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Royal Hotel, Skegness The Royal Hotel in Skegness was packed for the fireworks display. Photo: Barry Robinson