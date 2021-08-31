Hundreds of bikers set to roar into Wainfleet for annual meet

Wainfleet Bike Night takes place on Saturday, September 4.

The event takes place at various locations around town at the weekend and organisers are hoping to build on the success of the one held last September, which attracted 600 people. .

.Carl Drury and local businessman Micheal Rusty originally came up with the idea to raise people's spirits and help local businesses that were struggling because of the effect of Covid-19.

"We both said at the same time that the town needed an event," said Carl of Carl Drury Ltd.

"We are both motorbike owners, so we said, 'What about a bike night?'.

"We started to enquire within the motorcycle community via clubs and social media platforms and the response was fantastic.

"We opened a Facebook page called Wainfleet Bike Night, posted the date on the page along with photos of our beautiful town, including the business that needed a boost, and spoke to the food outlets within the town and got them to extend their opening times because we only wanted the revenue going back into our town. The rest is history,

"Six hundred bikers came last year and we are expecting more this year."

This year's Wainfleet Bike Night, which is supported by Visit Lincs Coast (BID), takes place on Saturday, September 4.

The High Street from Magdalen Road to the Clock Tower will be closed from 11am until 7.30pm.

First bikes are expected to arrive at 2pm. There is live music at the Angel inn and the Woolpack along with a barbecue, weather permitting.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to four categories of motorcycles. There will also be some stalls.