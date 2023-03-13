Hundreds of jobs created as building work at new commercial site in Saxilby gets underway

Work is underway at a new commercial site in Saxilby which will create hundreds of new jobs.

Enterprise West Lindsey will provide up to 350,000 sq ft of commercial development opportunity, delivered by Stirlin in partnership with Castle Square Developments.

The site is prominently located on Skellingthorpe Road, opposite Stirlin Court and adjacent the established Riverside Enterprise Park.

Stirlin are well underway with the first phase of works on site, while working alongside a general ecologist to ensure protection of the natural environment.

Stirlin has commenced works on a new commercial site in Saxilby

Phase one includes all main infrastructure works, such as the installation of a pumping station and foul drainage, as well as surface water and access roads, taking it from a greenfield site to development parcels which are ready for building out.

Tony Lawton, managing director of Stirlin, said: “We are delighted to commence infrastructure works at Enterprise West Lindsey. This scheme has been several years in the making, so this is a real milestone for all involved.

"Enterprise West Lindsey will provide employment opportunities for years to come, supporting the continued growth of the economy in Greater Lincoln.”