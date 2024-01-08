Officers have seized 450 offensive weapons which had the potential to end up on the streets of Gainsborough in the last few months.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest seizure was as a result of a warrant executed at a house in Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, on December 21, by officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the Tactical Support Team (TST), who are also specially trained to search properties.

Following a search of the property, 50 weapons were seized, including flick knives, one air weapon which resembled a Smith and Weston firearm, another air rifle, and a throwing-style knife and knuckle dusters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons in a private place.

The latest seizure was as a result of a warrant executed at a house in Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough

He has been released on police bail with conditions not to own or import or sell any weapons.

This latest warrant follows one in October, where officers seized around 300 knives from a house in Gainsborough.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manufacture of offensive weapons, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was released on police bail until January 5, with conditions not to possess any weapons made or adapted and not to sell or import any weapons made or adapted.

Officers also recovered around 100 air weapons from a property in Sudbrooke which were alleged to have been sold illegally online.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of acting as a firearms dealer without a licence, and for trading in air weapons other than face-to-face, he has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

In July 2022, the Home Office announced changes to the legislation which now means it is also an offence to possess certain offensive weapons, even in private, and it means people can no longer keep them at home. A new legal definition of flick knives, banned since 1959, was also brought in, resulting in more of these bladed weapons being outlawed.