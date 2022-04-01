Hundreds raised for Ukraine refugees at Skegness Neverland Theatre's Twenty-Four Live show

Hundreds of pounds have been raised by the Twenty-Four Live show. leaving theatre owner Gary Starr and his team exhausted but smiling when they finally came off air on Friday.

Viewers on the live-streamed show enjoyed watching singers on stage, as well as previously recorded entertainment including a number of pantomimes.

Members of the public were also invited to pop along and watch and donations for RefugEase - the charity supporting the Ukranian refugees - were also taken at the bar.

Still smiling after a 24-hour show at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

Joining Gary for the 24-hour stint were hosts Ruth Brennan, Neverland Theatre company manager, and Heather Porter, production manager, and singers Sarah Jameson, Sarah Sheldon, Steve Barclay, Stefan Michaels and Zane Heath.

A welcome donation of pizzas from Pizza Hut arrived during the night to keep the performers going.

The final few seconds brought cheers of delight that they made it through the night and donations were continuing to be made.

"It's been great - thank you to everyone who came along to Neverland Theatre to support us, or watched us on the live-stream and gave a donation," said Gary.

The final moments of a 24-hour show in aid of Ukraine refugees at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

"We would also like to thank all the performers who gave their time free to help.

"And we mustn't forget Pizza Hut, who donated pizza to keep the performers going.

"At times we wondered if we were mad to do this but the result makes it worthwhile."

Heather added: "We have all watched the refugees fleeing the Ukraine and felt helpless.

"Performing is what we do and the show has been our way of doing our bit."

Ruth said they couldn't have done it without the messages of support from the viewers.

"They really helped keep us going and it was wonderful to know people were still with us and willing to take part in a trivia quiz even at 3am in the morning!"