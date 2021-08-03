Hundreds revel in tastes of the world at Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival

There were more than 30 food and drink stalls for people to try

Over the weekend of July 31 and August 1, various cuisines from around the world were served on Market Street and in Market Place, plus children enjoyed a kids’ craft den and fairground rides.

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli headlined the demo kitchen, cooking up a storm in a bespoke apron designed by competition winner Vicky Jacobs – and chef Colin Robson-Wright from The Hickman Hill Hotel also showcased his cookery skills at the demo kitchen for festivalgoers to enjoy.

Coun Steve England, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, who presented Vicky Jacobs with her prize of vouchers to spend at the event, said: “It was fantastic to be out-and-about exploring all of the stalls and entertainment on display in Gainsborough, along with so many other locals and visitors.

“It is no secret that markets and events like the food and drink festival are always fun and popular events in West Lindsey, and the more we can support and help these events thrive, by attending what is on our doorstep, the better.

“I was excited to see so many faces of all ages attending and supporting the local stalls, and I look forward to attending many more events like these in the upcoming months.”

There was also live entertainment from buskers Emily Toward and George Holmes, plus a magical performance from Elsa at Marshall’s Yard.

Charlotte Toplass, from the Marshall’s Yard management team, said: “It was wonderful to see so many local people out and about at the Gainsborough Food and Drink festival, enjoying the various fun activities and supporting their independent traders.

“We have really missed being able to organise and host larger-scale events such as the food and drink festival and we are really looking forward to building our diary of events back up over the coming months.”