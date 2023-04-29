Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
6 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
10 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
12 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Hundreds turn out for record Skegness Scooter Rally

Hundreds turned out in blazing sunshine for the first day of the annual Skegness Scooter Rally.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 29th Apr 2023, 21:22 BST

The day started with the ever popular Custom Show and Parts Fair at the Suncastle, and continued into the afternoon with the ride-out followed by a night of live music at venues around town.

Organiser Dean Robinson said he was delighted with the turnout.

"I’ve been coming here for 13 years and it’s always a good weekend – I think we are definitely heading for a record year,” he said.

"And how about this fantastic weather!

"It was like this last year. I don’t know how we do it.”

Gary Fields of the Leyland Centurions Scooter Club is a regular and was hoping for a repeat of his success in previous years in the custom show with his 1965 Lambretta L1 150.

"I visit shows all over the country and this one is the best.”

The scooter rally continues with the parts fair and more live music tomorrow.

Skegness Scooter Rally organiser Dean Robinson in his 13th year.

1. Skegness Scooter Rally

Skegness Scooter Rally organiser Dean Robinson in his 13th year. Photo: David Dawson

Hundreds turned out for what is believed to be a record Skegess Scooter Rally.

2. Skegness Scooter Rally

Hundreds turned out for what is believed to be a record Skegess Scooter Rally. Photo: Barry Robinson

The custom show, parts fair and live music was hosted at the Suncastle.

3. Skegness Scooter Rally

The custom show, parts fair and live music was hosted at the Suncastle. Photo: Barry Robinson

Visitors lined the streets to watch the rideout around Skegness.

4. Skegness Scooter Rally

Visitors lined the streets to watch the rideout around Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

Next Page
Page 1 of 2