Hundreds turn out, hundreds raised for charity - annual horse and dog show in Boston proves a success

A long-running, annual family event in Boston returned last weekend, helping raise more valuable funds for good causes.

The 52nd Boston Horse and Dog Show was held at Rosebery Avenue on Sunday (June 8).

Hundreds of people turned out for the event – whether to compete on horses, present their dog in the dog show, or just to spectate.

A spokesman for the show said: “On the day we had a range of rings including show jumping and showing, a dog show, trade stands a huge tombola and, of course, lots and lots of cake!

A selection of images from this year's Boston Horse and Dog Show.

“We pride ourselves on being a charity show and over the years we have been able to send a huge £37,200 to over 10 different charities local to Boston and in the UK. Our leading charity is Cancer Research UK.

“Sunday was a great day with lots of laughter filling the air all while knowing our money raised will be sent to such good causes.”

This year’s event led to the following donations:

£1,000 to Cancer Research UK

£1,000 to the children's ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital

£300 to the ARK Wildlife Park, in Stickney

£300 to Fen Bank Greyhound Sanctuary, in Friskney

£200 to RDA (Ridding for the Disabled Association)

£200 to Kirton 4th Scouts

The spokesman added: “The Boston Horse and Dog Show committee would like to thank all members of the public that attended, this year's show sponsors and donators, and everyone that helped make the day happen! Next year's show is to be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026. Be sure to give us a follow on our Facebook Page at Boston Horse and Dog Show.”