Hundreds turn out to honour brave at Remembrance parades in Skegness area

A solemn procession through town was led by the Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples and the MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

Coun Findley and Mr Tice joined veterans and representatives of the armed services, the emergency services, local and youth organisations,and schools to lay wreaths at the memorial outside St Matthew’s Church.

Spectators gathered at the roundabout in Scarbrough Avenue to watch the procession and pay their tributes to the few during for the Last Post and service of Remembrance.

Chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion Kev Wooley commented: “The commemorations and service at the war memorial was again hugely attended with over 56 wreaths as well as crosses being laid to our fallen service personnel, including wreaths being laid for service animals who also paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"Speaking as Standard Bearer as well as a veteran and chairman, I am very humbled and proud.

“”I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all the organisers and marshals who put a lot of time and effort into making sure it ran smoothly and without whom, the day would not have been possible.

Once again, our local community showed amazing support and it is a privilege to part of.”

Rob Quart was amongst the crowd and commented: “Amazing turnout this morning in Skegness parade led by our Mayor Adrian Findley and our MP Richard Tice.”

After the ceremony, Coun Findley thanked volunteers and everyone who made the Remembrance parade possible.

“A huge thank you to the Hive for the personnel barriers and Skegness Town Council for the road block barriers and signage,” he said.

“I would also like to thank Anthony Frazer and Eddie Edwards for their time yesterday and today in fetching everything needed for a safe Remembrance parade, also Russel Taylor for the use of his pickup truck.”

Remembrance parades were also held around the Skegness area.

In Wainfleet, the community was able to move forward after the poppies stolen from the Butter Cross were recovered to hold their Remembrance service.

Coun Wendy Bowkett commented: “It was good to see so many people at Remembrance service this morning at Wainfleet Chapel.

"It was a particular honour to lay the Town Council’s wreath on behalf of the council and the town.

" It was particularly moving hearing the readings from the children and seeing so many young people laying wreaths particularly our young football lads who had just finished there match.

“A big thanks to Trish Nicholas and the British Legion.”

There are still a few more days to enjoy the amazing display of poppies around Skegness Clock Tower before they return to go on display at the poppy shop in the Hildreds. However, to ensure the nets safety going forward, Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion are seeking an offer of storage, ideally a storage container. Anyone who can help is asked to contact Tracy by emailing [email protected] or calling 01754 768401.

1 . Remembrance Parade Standard bearer Chris Lake who laid the wreath Wainfleet Royal British Legion. Photo: Facebook

2 . Remembrance Day Burma Star Veteran Alfred Conway of Anderby Creek lays a wreath at the memorial in Skegness.. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Remembrance Day The Act of Remembrance in Wainfleet. Photo: Facebook

4 . Remembrance Day Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples lead the Remembrance parade in Skegness with MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice. Photo: Barry Robinson