Hunt launched for Boston's market trader of the year

Cllr Abbott (Portfolio Holder), last year's winner John Williamson, and Darran Clare, Markets Officer Boston Borough Council

Cllr Tracey Abbott, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for markets, said: “Our market traders offer a wide variety of quality products that affordable prices providing this vital service to our community we want them to get the recognition they deserve.

“Boston’s markets are incredibly important to the council and have been for 100s of years and we are working hard to support them for future generations to come.

“This Market Trader of the Year competition is a fantastic way for us and you to celebrate our markets and for local people to get involved. So, I encourage everyone to get nominating!”

The winning trader will receive free advertisement on one of our barrier covers, a hamper, Boston Market tote bag, two markets rent-free, one month’s free parking, one month’s free gym membership and a certificate.

You can vote by completing the online form via this link or pick up an entry form on the Market from Saturday 3rd July and post to Markets, Boston Borough Council, Municipal Buildings, West Street, Boston, Lincolnshire PE21 8QR.