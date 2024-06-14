The event is being hosted at Skegness Grammar School on Friday, June 21.

Familiar faces in the media taking to the stage are Matt Warman, who has held the Conservative seat for nine years, and former Reform Party leader and now its chairman Richard Tice, who campaigned in the area with Nigel Farage before the Brexit leader took over and announced he was standing in Clacton.

Less well-known candidates taking part are Alex Fawbert, Labour; Richard Lloyd, Liberal Democrat; Mike Gilbert and Blue Revolution; David Dickason, English Democrats,

Chris Moore, Green Party, has failed to respond to the invitation.

The hustings will take place at Skegness Grammar School on Friday, June 21, at 7pm. Tickets can be booked online via eventbrite.

Sixth former Theo Grifiths, who is organising the event along with Skegness Grammar School, said: “We’re really excited to be presenting this brilliant opportunity to engage with the candidates standing in Boston and Skegness, facilitating a vital democratic function.

"This will allow the audience to pose questions to their potential next MP as well as important engagement.

"We are really looking forward to it and are hoping for a strong turnout.”

Matt Warman – Conservatives

Matthew Robert Warman is a Conservative Party politician and former journalist who has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Boston and Skegness since 2015. He has served as Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from July to September 2022. Warman was an Assistant Government Whip from April 2019 to July 2019. He served as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital Infrastructure from July 2019 to September 2021. He says: “It has been a privilege to serve Boston and Skegness as Member of Parliament for the last nine years. I’ve been glad to help over ten thousand individual constituents with issues, and work with partners to attract unprecedented millions of pounds in funding to our area. As your Conservative Parliamentary candidate I’ll be making the case for nationally sticking with the plan that’s working - delivering an improving economy, protecting pensioners, strengthening our borders and defence and ensuring opportunities for our young people. Locally, I’ll be asking you to return me as your MP to continue the battle against pylon pollution across our Lincolnshire landscapes and fight for food security. I will make the case for continued investment into this constituency and continued improvement to local services including health. I’ll be campaigning for a Lincolnshire dentistry school to help deliver dentists in the way the medical school is training local doctors. And I’ll always fight for you and be your local champion in Westminster.”

Richard Tice – Reform

Richard James Sunley Tice is an English businessman and politician who has been chairman of Reform UK since 2024, previously serving in the role from 2019 to 2021. He became the leader of Reform UK in March 2021, and stood down as leader in May 2024 and was replaced by Nigel Farage. He says: "I think it would be fantastic for this great constituency to have a proper national voice in Westminster standing up for the residents – and from everything I’m hearing that has not been the case.” On immigration he says: "All you have to do is have a fair sytem. We have had mass immigration and an annoucement was made last week that a ‘city’ bigger than Manchester arrived in 2023. That’s putting huge pressure on housing rents that have gone up 20 per cent, pressure on ambulance delays, A and E waiting times, hospital waiting lists – it’s just not fair, particularly for young people. "Mass immigration depresses wages – again particularly unfare on young people. It’s the residents who pay for it – the impact it has on taxes and tourism. It’s just unfair – it destroys jobs when hotels are taken over. I’ve seen it here and in many other towns – and I’m afraid it leads to an increase in crime. I’m just telling it as it is because the great British people – the residents of this constituency in Boston and Skegness know what’s going on and I believe are best represented by an MP that’s going to call it out. What we need is smart immigration by freezing immigration, welcoming essential skills and high qualifications.”

Alex Fawbert – Labour

Alex Fawbert is Labour candidate for Boston and Skegness. An army veteran and former teacher at Haven High School, she was born in the Fenside area of the town. A committed member of the Labour Party and a graduate of the Jo Cox Leadership programme, Alex wanted to stand in Boston and Skegness because she felt the area had been left behind. She says: “Boston and Skegness have some of the highest levels of deprivation in Britain, below average income and some of the lowest levels of home ownership. Our public services are broken, local

public transport is severely lacking and skilled jobs are few and far between. I love this area, it’s in my blood, generations of my family have lived here, and I want to give something back.

Alex is standing with the Labour Party’s 5 key pledges:

 NHS – appointments, dentists, cancer wait times

 Town centre – save our High Streets, Stop ASB, bring business back

 GB Energy – environment, clean power, offshore infrastructure, skilled jobs, clean beaches

 Schools – early support, breakfast clubs, apprenticeships, mental health support in schools

 Get building - affordable housing, social housing, grow our economy

She also wants to address local issues like shortages of buses that prevent people from getting to work or school and hospital appointments. She wants to tackle rough sleeping in the area and work with local stakeholders to improve opportunities for young people.

Richard Lloyd – Liberal Democrat

Richard Lloyd is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Boston and Skegness. He is described as a strong and hardworking campaigner and says he has experience that will deliver the change that is needed. Born in Grimsby, Richard understands the challenges faced by our costal towns, especially with the ongoing issues with sewage that affects our local economy and our environment. He has two young children and says he is is acutely aware of the challenges in education. Improving the outcomes of all our children is vital, and providing free school meals for all primary school children is a personal priority. Richard is particularly keen to ensure that the people of Boston and Skegness have access to GPs, NHS dentists and a thriving local NHS health service, including a better ambulance service. "Too many services have been taken out of the area, and having experienced caring first-hand, I understand why the NHS and social care are so important to people here" he says.

"I am determined to get a fair deal for our area. I will fight for free social care for older and disabled people at home, to keep Pilgrim Hospital's services, pay for unpaid carers, to build much more social housing, and for higher-paid jobs in the area all-year-round. "I want to clean our rivers and coast so people can safely swim off Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards, and I'll fight for a real bypass to reduce the chronic congestion in Boston."

David Dickason – English Democrats

“Promises are made by candidates to secure votes and then ignored,” says English Democrats candidate David Dickason. “I pledge that if elected, I will create a scrutiny panel of volunteers from across the constituency to hold me accountable as a Member of Parliament.”Mr Dickason says the panel will consist of a wide representation of residents, farmers, and other businesses, etc.“I pledge to fight to increase pensioners tax allowances and to ensure the State pension is exempt from tax, I will vote against any move to increase retirement age any further. Our towns are in a spiral of decline, looking more like a different country every day. I will fight against this to ensure these areas are recognisable as being in England. Power lines and pylons are currently an issue. It appears that the government has signed off on huge pylons to be sited across the Lincolnshire countryside. These should be underground cables and not the cheapest option, which is detrimental to Lincolnshire. I support the farmers and local businesses and will fight for a fair deal for them.”Mr Dickason is a retired senior police officer who relocated to Lincolnshire seven years ago, living in the Boston and Skegness constituency.I am not a candidate parachuted in from other parts of the country making promises that keep changing to suit the votes.I do not own or run businesses; all my time will be devoted to the constituency.

Mike Gilbert – Blue Revolution

Blue Revolution candidate Mike Gilbert moved to Boston in 1992, where he raised his children, has family ties to Skegness and has worked in the constituency. He says: “I worked for the Civil Service and have seen first-hand the destruction of the public sector. I am now self-employed as a manual worker and an active community volunteer. If, like me, you feel the political system is broken and no longer represents you, lend me your vote. If politics makes you bored or angry, please don’t vote for a traditional political party that believes that the current system works. Vote for a person who knows it doesn’t work. Vote for me: the only candidate at this election who wants to change this unfair system. Your vote for me conveys to the establishment that you no longer want the status quo. Your vote for me is the first step in a journey toward real and meaningful political change. Why we are in a political mess Over the last 40 years, our country has been turned into a politician's paradise and hell for the rest of us. We have seen the slow destruction of our towns, cities and way of life. Change and decay on a scale that is only worse during wartime. Visit our website to see how we got here. How we fix this political system We need a new bus, not a new driver who thinks the existing system works. The fix comes from having a bottom-up system that listens and politicians who properly represent the people rather than their political party.

Chris Moore – Green Party

Hustings organisers have so far been unable to get confirmation from Mr Moore that he will attend the event. Lincolnshire World is also seeking confirmation Mr Moore is still standing as the Green Party candidate for Boston and Skegness.

