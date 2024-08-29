Last year's Farmer Brown's Tractor Run raised over £6,600 for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

A tractor run in Huttoft which has raised money for charities over the past few years has a special place in the heart of the organiser this year.

Sam Brown has chosen St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln to benefit from the next Farmer Brown’s Tractor Run in October.

The 25-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and is a full time wheelchair user, explained his uncle, David Bedford, was a patient in Lincoln Hospice at the start of this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Each year for the past 11 years I have organised, with help from family and friends, Farmer Brown’s Tractor Run to raise money for different charities.

"This year, it is going to be on Sunday, October 27, and all the proceeds from this year’s Tractor Run will be going to St Barnabas Hospice in Lincoln – a local independent charity who support more than 12,000 people every year, affected by a life-limiting or terminal illness.

"My uncle, David Bedford, was a patient in Lincoln Hospice at the start of this year.

“He and his family received the very best of care at the most difficult time, following a tough battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Uncle David was a larger than life character, always quick with a silly joke or song.

"He served in the RAF for many years and when he retired, he enjoyed being able to spend more time on England’s canal network on his narrow boat, with his wife, Auntie Eileen).

"When I was just nine years old, they invited me to join them and I was totally hooked from that point on.

"Every year I would spend many weeks with them and every day was filled with fun, love and lots of laughter - and now I have endless happy memories of the most wonderful uncle - my Uncle David.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So please support our tractor run and help to ensure this fabulous charity can continue to offer the incredible service to other families.”

Last year we had 74 tractors and two Classic Land Rovers took part in the run and raised over £6,600 for Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Sam is hoping to raise event nore this year

The event details are as follows;

Tractors will leave Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream, Huttoft, LN13 9RL at 10am (tractors to arrive by 9.30am).

£15 per tractor/driver, plus £5 per passenger includes a bacon bap and a tea or a coffee. All money raised will go to St Barnabas Hospice.

To book to take part, pop along to Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream in Huttoft, call 07946485549, PM on Facebook, email on [email protected] or pop in to